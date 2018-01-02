Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Share Price

Media coverage about Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bonanza Creek Energy earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.4887508309507 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $564.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.68. Bonanza Creek Energy had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.63 million. research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $9,477,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

