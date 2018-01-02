Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,510.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,510 ($33.56) and last traded at GBX 2,470 ($33.03), with a volume of 57049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,507 ($33.52).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 2,635 ($35.23) to GBX 2,930 ($39.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.76) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($35.43) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,600 ($34.76) to GBX 2,750 ($36.77) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box.

