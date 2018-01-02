Smart Sand (SND) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SND. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.15 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. Jefferies Group lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.80, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 4.63. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.67%. Smart Sand’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 6.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter worth $186,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 49.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 103.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter worth $1,479,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market.

