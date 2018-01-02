SLM Corp (SLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. SLM reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. SLM had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $282.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLM. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. FBR & Co set a $13.00 target price on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $32,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Quinlan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $2,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,443,132.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in SLM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 185,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in SLM by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,442,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 119,024 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 357,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in SLM by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 188,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM (SLM) opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. SLM has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,880.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.33.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Sallie Mae offers products, which promote personal finance including private education loans, Upromise rewards, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, insurance, and online retail banking.

