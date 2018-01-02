Headlines about Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sinovac Biotech earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.8599549230532 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Sinovac Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Sinovac Biotech alerts:

Sinovac Biotech (SVA) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,120. Sinovac Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $454.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sinovac Biotech (SVA) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/sinovac-biotech-sva-getting-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (Sinovac) is a holding company. The Company is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases, including hepatitis A, hepatitis B, seasonal influenza, Haemagglutinase5 Neuraminidase1 (H5N1) and Influenza A (H1N1) pandemic influenza and mumps.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinovac Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinovac Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.