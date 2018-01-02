Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

In other news, Director William P. Wood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,641.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,650. 34.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ SLAB) opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3,758.50, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $198.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market.

