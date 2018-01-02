Sierra Oncology (SRRA) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sierra Oncology to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Oncology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology N/A -36.93% -34.96% Sierra Oncology Competitors -5,189.81% -162.78% -35.24%

55.6% of Sierra Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Sierra Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sierra Oncology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sierra Oncology Competitors 898 3305 11794 237 2.70

Sierra Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.24%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 42.65%. Given Sierra Oncology’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Oncology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Oncology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology N/A -$47.86 million -3.93 Sierra Oncology Competitors $290.27 million $35.99 million 63.85

Sierra Oncology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Oncology. Sierra Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company’s lead drug candidate, SRA737, is orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) Damage Response (DDR) network. SRA737 is being investigated in approximately two Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced cancer. Sierra Oncology is also advancing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase (Cdc7) kinase undergoing preclinical development. Sierra is building a range of pipeline of various oncology assets against targets at the edge of cancer biology. The Company’s SRA737 and SRA141 target the DDR network, a scientifically approach with far-reaching potential across oncology. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of Cdc7.

