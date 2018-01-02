Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “
Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,002.83, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/shinhan-financial-group-shg-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. (SFG) is a financial holding company. The Company operates through five segments: commercial banking services, which are provided by Shinhan Bank Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Bank); credit card services, which are provided by Shinhan Card Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Card); securities brokerage services, which are provided by Shinhan Investment Corp.
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.