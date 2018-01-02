SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $104,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,589,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,459,000 after buying an additional 170,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,561,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,435,000 after buying an additional 102,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after buying an additional 82,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after buying an additional 67,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $112,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barry Port sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 134,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,529 shares of company stock worth $365,114. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSG ) opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,135.99, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

