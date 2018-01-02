SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 54,164 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,164 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CalAmp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 297,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 326,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 79,624 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CAMP shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CalAmp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CalAmp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In related news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $234,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,184,180.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,750. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.44, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. CalAmp had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

