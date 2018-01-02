SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $107,000 in National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE NPK) opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.45.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc operates through two business segments: the Housewares/Small Appliance segment and the Defense segment. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

