Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMG. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $108.47. The company had a trading volume of 911,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,600. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6,230.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $376.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO Thomas Randal Coleman sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $122,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 6,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $643,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,813 shares of company stock worth $1,266,559 over the last three months. 29.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. TT International lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International now owns 84,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 257,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 47,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/scotts-miracle-gro-co-smg-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.