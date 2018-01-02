Savant Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 349.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 276,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $15,065,367.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,677,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,115,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alejandro D. Wellisch sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $120,266.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,900.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,172 shares of company stock worth $27,533,150. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE ABT) opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99,336.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/savant-capital-llc-decreases-holdings-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.