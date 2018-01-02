Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Radius Health Inc (RDUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 18.3% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,686,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,731,000 after buying an additional 569,300 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,589,000. BB Biotech AG boosted its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 5,038,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,905,000 after buying an additional 498,400 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,486,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,881,000 after buying an additional 262,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,416.68, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.10. Radius Health Inc has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, VP Brent Hatzis-Schoch purchased 1,778 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,944.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,989.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesper Hoiland purchased 6,800 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 158,578 shares of company stock worth $4,659,916. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

RDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

