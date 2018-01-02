Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $733,000 Stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of ANGI Homeservices worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.38, a PE ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

ANGI Homeservices Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc is focused on creating digital marketplace for home services, connecting homeowners across the globe with home service professionals. The Company operates 10 brands including Angie’s List, HomeAdvisor, HomeStars, Instapro, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Travaux, Werkspot, CraftJack and mHelpDesk.

