RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 644.27 ($8.61).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSA. Shore Capital Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.29) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.22) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 685 ($9.16) to GBX 715 ($9.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) traded down GBX 10.90 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 621.60 ($8.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 556.17 ($7.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.50 ($8.99). The stock has a market cap of $6,360.00 and a PE ratio of 5,650.91.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc is an international general insurer. The Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance products and services direct-to-customers. Its segments include Scandinavia, Canada, UK & Ireland, Central Functions and non-core. Its segments are based on geography and all are engaged in providing personal and commercial general insurance services.

