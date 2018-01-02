RPM International (RPM) Given News Impact Score of 0.13

News articles about RPM International (NYSE:RPM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RPM International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.2180492111095 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 944,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.16. RPM International has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $7,140.00, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Rice sold 44,839 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $2,324,005.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “RPM International (RPM) Given News Impact Score of 0.13” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/rpm-international-rpm-given-news-impact-score-of-0-13.html.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.