Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) a $110.00 Price Target

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) received a $110.00 price target from equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.13.
Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $98.75. 7,144,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $292,535.22, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.37. Wal-Mart Stores has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $100.13.
Wal-Mart Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,900,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $283,744,419.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,146,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $200,284.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,419,588 shares of company stock worth $1,207,333,538 in the last 90 days. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,760,000 after buying an additional 294,383 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,095,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,610,000 after buying an additional 393,180 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,179,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,278,000 after buying an additional 280,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.
Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.
