Reviewing Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) & Optimer Pharmaceuticals (OPTR)

Optimer Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPTR) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Optimer Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optimer Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($1.74) N/A Onconova Therapeutics $5.55 million 2.91 -$19.66 million ($3.03) -0.50

Optimer Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onconova Therapeutics. Onconova Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Optimer Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Optimer Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optimer Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 388.89%.

Profitability

This table compares Optimer Pharmaceuticals and Onconova Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optimer Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Onconova Therapeutics -2,855.94% -558.97% -144.30%

Optimer Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Optimer) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing hospital specialty products. The Company’s development is focused on products that treat gastrointestinal infections and related diseases. Its two products OPT-822/821 and CEM-101 (OP-1068) are in clinical development. Optimer’s products include Fidaxomicin and Solithromycin under anti-infectives, and OPT-822/821 under other therapeutic areas. In January 2011, its majority owned subsidiary, Optimer Biotechnology, Inc. (OBI) conducted a Phase 2/3 clinical, trial to evaluate OPT-822/821for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. On May 27, 2011, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved DIFICID(fidaxomicin) tablets, its antibacterial drug for the treatment of adult patients with Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD). In October 2013, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced that it has completed its acquisition of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells. It has over three clinical-stage product candidates and various preclinical programs that target kinases, cellular metabolism or cell division in preclinical development. The Company’s lead product candidate, rigosertib, is being tested in both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations as a single agent, and the oral formulation is also being tested in combination with azacitidine, in clinical trials for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and related cancers. Its other product candidates include Briciclib and Recilisib.

