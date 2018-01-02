Reviewing Getty Realty (GTY) and National Retail Properties (NNN)

Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) are both financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Getty Realty and National Retail Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 1 0 2 0 2.33 National Retail Properties 0 0 5 0 3.00

Getty Realty presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. National Retail Properties has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.17%. Given National Retail Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than Getty Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 36.66% 9.62% 4.89% National Retail Properties 44.96% 8.47% 4.08%

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Getty Realty pays out 110.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Retail Properties pays out 155.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and National Retail Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Getty Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and National Retail Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $115.27 million 9.33 $38.41 million $1.16 23.41 National Retail Properties $533.65 million 12.23 $239.50 million $1.22 35.18

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty. Getty Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats Getty Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2017, the Company’s 825 properties were located in 26 states across the United States and Washington, District of Columbia. Its properties are operated under a range of brands, including 76, Aloha, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Getty, Mobil, RaceTrac, Shell and Valero. The Company owns the Getty name in connection with its real estate and the petroleum marketing business in the United States. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had owned 738 properties and leased 87 properties from third-party landlords. Its typical property is used as a convenience store and gasoline station. Its properties are concentrated in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states. The Company focuses on investing in a range of property and tenant types; leases, mortgages and other types of real estate interests; loans secured by personal property; loans secured by partnership or membership interests in partnerships or limited liability companies, and securities of other REITs, or other issuers, including for the purpose of exercising control over such entities. The Company owns a portfolio of freestanding retail stores across the United States. It owns approximately 2,290 stores, which are leased to over 400 tenants in approximately 40 different retail categories.

