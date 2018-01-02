Reviewing Freescale Semiconductor (FSL) & Its Competitors

Freescale Semiconductor (NYSE: FSL) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Freescale Semiconductor to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Freescale Semiconductor and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freescale Semiconductor N/A N/A 34.50 Freescale Semiconductor Competitors $4.38 billion $571.99 million 36.24

Freescale Semiconductor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Freescale Semiconductor. Freescale Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freescale Semiconductor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freescale Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A Freescale Semiconductor Competitors 958 4868 8916 376 2.58

As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 6.24%. Given Freescale Semiconductor’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freescale Semiconductor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Freescale Semiconductor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freescale Semiconductor 7.14% N/A 10.15% Freescale Semiconductor Competitors -42.62% 1.33% 1.31%

Summary

Freescale Semiconductor rivals beat Freescale Semiconductor on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Freescale Semiconductor Company Profile

Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd. is a United States-based company, which provides microcontrollers and digital networking processors. The Company offers its product under various categories, including advanced reduced instruction set computer (RISC) machines (ARM) processors, such as QorIQ multicore processors; Power Architecture processors, such as integrated host processors; more processors, such as crypto coprocessors; analog and power management, such as drivers and switches; radio frequency (RF), such as digital front end processors; sensors, such as intelligent sensors and sensor hubs; wireless connectivity, and programs and technologies. The Company offers various applications, including basic rear view camera, EtherCAT, portable navigation devices, access and remote control, human machine interface (HMI), blood glucose monitors, and gas and water meter. Its software’s and tools include run-time software, software development tools and hardware development tools, among others.

