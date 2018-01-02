Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) to announce sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings. Revance Therapeutics also reported sales of $80,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $430,000.00 per share, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $600,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.85% and a negative net margin of 37,161.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 489,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,850. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,278.91, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 11,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $297,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $189,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,708.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,426 shares of company stock valued at $956,026. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

