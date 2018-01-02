RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,034 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of RE/MAX worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 17.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in RE/MAX by 36.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $234,000.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMAX. BidaskClub downgraded RE/MAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Compass Point raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RE/MAX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. ( RMAX ) opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $858.26, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.83. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $67.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/remax-holdings-inc-rmax-shares-sold-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is a franchisor in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages around the world under the RE/MAX brand and mortgage brokerages within the United States under the Motto Mortgage brand. The Company is a franchised business, with all of the RE/MAX branded brokerage office locations being operated by franchisees, including RE/MAX, LLC, which owns the RE/MAX brand, and sells franchises and franchising rights; Independent Regional Franchise Owner, which owns rights to sell brokerage franchises in a specified region; Franchisee (or Broker-Owner), which operates a RE/MAX-branded brokerage office, lists properties and recruits agents, and Agent (or Sales Associate), including branded independent contractors operating out of local franchise brokerage offices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.