Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 640,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after acquiring an additional 96,556 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142,034.92, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corp. has a 1-year low of $139.13 and a 1-year high of $182.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 68.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corp. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Vetr raised International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.26 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.24.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

