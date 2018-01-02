Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TE Connectivity (TEL)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/31/2017 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2017 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity has a striking earnings surprise history over the four trailing quarters, beating estimates all through. Strong progress on strategic priorities, solid execution and impressive top-line growth are proving conducive to the company’s profitability. It expects transportation business to experience high-single-digit organic growth, fueled by rise in global auto production and impressive heavy truck business in key end markets. Also, its Communications and Industrial segments are witnessing strong rebound, thus stoking growth. However, sluggish industrial markets and derivative impact of lower oil prices are posing as major headwinds, thwarting growth. Also, adverse currency fluctuations and high restructuring expenses might hurt the company’s performance. The stock has also underperformed the industry average, year to date. The company is currently experiencing inefficiencies in its supply chain.”

12/14/2017 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2017 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2017 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2017 – TE Connectivity had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

11/10/2017 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2017 – TE Connectivity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2017 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,419.60, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 130,617 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $11,924,025.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,209,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O’toole sold 45,962 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,280,441.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,189 shares of company stock worth $58,653,083 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

