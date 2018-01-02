Raytheon (RTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.77.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of Raytheon (NYSE RTN) opened at $187.85 on Friday. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $141.28 and a 12 month high of $192.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54,305.00, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 800 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $152,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Raytheon (RTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/raytheon-rtn-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine.html.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.