Qiwi (QIWI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QIWI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Qiwi (QIWI) opened at $17.33 on Friday. Qiwi has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $778.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 3.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Qiwi by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Qiwi by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qiwi by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.

