Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) Downgraded by Macquarie

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS PUBGY) opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $19.44.
About Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe SA is a France-based communications company. It offers local and international clients its services in marketing, communication and digital transformation. It provides a range of communications and marketing solutions, such as Creative Solutions; Media Solutions; Digital Solutions, and Healthcare Solutions.
