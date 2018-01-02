Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.19 Million Position in News Corp (NWSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in News in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in News in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in News in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in News by 322.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corp (NASDAQ NWSA) opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9,444.29, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.06. News Corp has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

News Company Profile

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

