Prudential Financial (PRU) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, FBR & Co upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

Shares of Prudential Financial (PRU) opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $97.88 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The company has a market cap of $48,751.52, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Harris sold 10,527 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,210,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles F. Lowrey sold 44,630 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $4,994,543.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,017 shares of company stock worth $11,219,151. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,248,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,315,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,039 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 420.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

