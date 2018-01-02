ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.3065278247114 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. 4,654,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,211. ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $52.64.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.0302 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

