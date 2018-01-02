Preferred Bank (PFBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFBC. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC ) opened at $58.78 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $775.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/preferred-bank-pfbc-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.