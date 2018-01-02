Prana Biotechnology (PRAN) vs. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Head to Head Survey

Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PRAN) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Prana Biotechnology has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of Prana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Prana Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prana Biotechnology and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology $2.37 million 11.72 -$5.68 million ($3.97) -0.79 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $273.96 million 8.19 -$81.70 million ($0.97) -15.45

Prana Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prana Biotechnology and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals -48.89% -645.22% -19.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prana Biotechnology and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prana Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 6 4 0 2.40

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.25%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Prana Biotechnology.

Summary

Prana Biotechnology beats Ironwood Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prana Biotechnology

Prana Biotechnology Limited is a development-stage medical biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying cause of degeneration of the brain focusing on Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders. The Company’s lead product candidates are PBT2 and PBT434. The Company’s lead drug candidate PBT2 is being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s diseases. The Company also has advanced a drug candidate for Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders (PBT434) and brain cancer (PBT519), which are in pre-clinical toxicology testing. Its other applications for its therapies include certain cancers, age-related macular degeneration, Motor Neuron disease, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (the human variant of Mad Cow disease), and a range of orphan neurodegenerative disorders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing product opportunities in areas of unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS C), and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (uncontrolled GERD), and vascular and fibrotic diseases. It operates in human therapeutics business segment. Its product, linaclotide, is available to adult men and women suffering from IBS C or CIC in the United States under the trademarked name LINZESS, and is available to adult men and women suffering from IBS C in certain European countries under the trademarked name CONSTELLA. It is also advancing IW-3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant with the potential to provide symptomatic relief in patients with uncontrolled GERD. Its vascular/fibrotic programs include IW-1973 and IW-1701, which targets soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC).

