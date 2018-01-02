Media headlines about Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1676312593744 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ) opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-nuveen-new-jersey-dividend-advantg-mncpl-nxj-stock-price.html.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and New Jersey income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.