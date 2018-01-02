Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Just Energy Group (JE) Stock Price

News headlines about Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Just Energy Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.9075306658241 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Just Energy Group (JE) opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.46. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0982 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $6.25 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. cut their price objective on Just Energy Group from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

