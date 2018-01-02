Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) Share Price

News stories about John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III earned a news sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5909809576082 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to provide growth of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective.

