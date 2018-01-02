Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) Share Price

Media coverage about Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.574830292526 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ OMAB) traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. 127,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,366. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,040.03, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop over 10 airports in Mexico. The Company’s segments include Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel and Other. The Company also engages in various commercial and diversification activities conducted at its airports, such as the leasing of space to restaurants and retailers, the operation of parking facilities, and the operation of the NH Terminal 2 Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel at the Monterrey airport.

