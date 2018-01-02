Platinum Group Metals (PLG) Stock Price Up 0%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 836,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 715,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,878,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 14,400,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 2,517,845 shares during the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP grew its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 121.5% during the second quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 2,048,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,123,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 2,826.4% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 348,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares during the last quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is an exploration- and development-stage Company. The Company is focused on exploration and development of platinum. The Company conducts work on mineral properties it has staked or acquired by way of option agreements in the Republic of South Africa and in Canada. Its business is focused on production ramp up at the Maseve Mine, and the exploration and initial engineering on the Waterberg platinum deposit, which includes the Waterberg Joint Venture Project (the Waterberg JV Project) and the adjoining Waterberg Extension Project.

