Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.65. 4,248,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $162,390.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $89.97 and a 1 year high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Louis C. Camilleri sold 108,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $11,811,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 185,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Meristem LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

