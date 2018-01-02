PetIQ (PETQ) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

Media coverage about PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PetIQ earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.440875136551 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PetIQ (PETQ) traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. 121,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.83. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

Separately, Jefferies Group raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

PetIQ, Inc is engaged in manufacturing and distributing pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel in the United States. The Company provides retail stores with third-party brands, including Frontline Plus, Heartgard Plus, PetAction Plus, Advecta II, Pet Lock Plus, Pet Lock Max, TruProfen and Heartshield.

