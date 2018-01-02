Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.61 Million in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,632,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,391,000 after acquiring an additional 758,834 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,257,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,009,000 after buying an additional 29,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,287,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,954,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,395,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,788,000 after buying an additional 548,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Robert Half International from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

In other Robert Half International news, insider Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,656,040.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $5,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 526,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,520. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,961.93, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.61 Million in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/pensionfund-sabic-invests-1-61-million-in-robert-half-international-inc-rhi.html.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.