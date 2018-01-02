Pensionfund Sabic Has $565,000 Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 468.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,576,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,642 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5,293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,174,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,125,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,403,000 after purchasing an additional 734,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,416,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,206,000 after purchasing an additional 668,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPP shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc ( NYSE HPP ) traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. 697,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,154. The company has a market cap of $5,345.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $190.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $99,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,008.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard B. Fried sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $603,673.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

