Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $3 Million Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 3,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 15,059 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $1,542,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,088 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $110,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,534 shares of company stock worth $12,624,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.15. 372,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,816. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $10,183.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $3 Million Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/pensionfund-dsm-netherlands-takes-3-million-position-in-varian-medical-systems-inc-var.html.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.