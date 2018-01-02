Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 6,000 Shares of EPR Properties (EPR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $142,989.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,775.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 9,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $632,106.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties ( NYSE EPR ) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. 380,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.88. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $4,822.29, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dec 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 121.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 6,000 Shares of EPR Properties (EPR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/pensionfund-dsm-netherlands-acquires-6000-shares-of-epr-properties-epr.html.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.