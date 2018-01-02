Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peapack-Gladstone Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.6406523562838 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ PGC) opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $639.45, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.82 million for the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

PGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, Director James R. Lamb sold 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,060 shares of company stock worth $72,378. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/peapack-gladstone-financial-pgc-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Private Wealth Management Division. The Banking segment includes commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of automated teller machines (ATMs); telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services, and customer support sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.