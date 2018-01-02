PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 30.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,428,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,380 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,074,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after buying an additional 1,423,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,846,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 931,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,042,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 632,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 584,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDL BioPharma ( PDLI ) traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,685. PDL BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.89, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. PDL BioPharma had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. PDL BioPharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDL BioPharma declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc seeks to provide return for its shareholders by acquiring and managing a portfolio of companies, products, royalty agreements and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company’s segments include income generating assets and product sales.

