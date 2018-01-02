PDC Energy (PDCE) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PDC Energy earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy producer an impact score of 47.5794778884423 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded up $52.85 on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. 705,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $3,395.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Williams Capital lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,754,700.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

