Paypal (PYPL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PayPal is currently riding on partnerships and mobile centrism. The company continues to perform strongly in global payments, especially mobile. PayPal’s ongoing strategic partnerships with Visa and MasterCard offer great flexibility and choice to consumers. It recently extended its partnership with Mastercard (MA) in Europe, Latin America, Canada, Africa, the Caribbean and the Middle East. Partnerships with Google, Facebook, Pinterest, Alibaba, Intuit and other major retailers and financial institutions are also delivering positive results. However, continuous exposure to foreign exchange and interest rate risks are concerns. Over the last one year, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paypal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Vetr lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.63 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Paypal ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,479. Paypal has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $88,484.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Paypal will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney C. Adkins purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.04 per share, with a total value of $499,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,431.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Paypal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 8,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

