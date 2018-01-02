Payden & Rygel Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,757,000. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,628.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,260,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7,093.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,353,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22,094.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,991,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,505 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7,919.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,072 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Eli Lilly and Co ( LLY ) opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92,998.49, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Co has a 12-month low of $73.23 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Co will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 98.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $17,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,084,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,856,017,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Mahony sold 36,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $3,152,895.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 456,088 shares of company stock worth $39,837,286. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

