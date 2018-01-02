Parker-Hannifin (PH) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.23

Headlines about Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Parker-Hannifin earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2540495510316 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $199.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,365. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $139.92 and a twelve month high of $200.82. The firm has a market cap of $26,589.26, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Saturday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $59,296.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $100,639.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

